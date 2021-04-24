



© France 24

The Escazú Agreement, which among other things seeks to protect environmental activists, has not yet been ratified by countries such as Colombia and Brazil, which lead the statistics for murders of activists. In Colombia, according to the NGO Global Witness, in 2019 64 defenders were killed out of the total 148 who died in Latin America. In Brazil, a part of the population is unaware of the content of the treaty and in Honduras, where according to ‘Via Campesina’ 12 defenders died last year, many celebrate the Acnudh decision that urges the country to subscribe to the pact.