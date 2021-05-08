In Ecuador, the Constitutional Court ruled to decriminalize abortion in case of rape. The decision was made due to the unconstitutionality requests presented by several feminist and human rights organizations regarding articles 149 and 150 of the Penal Code that prevented abortion under this cause. The Dominican Republic is moving slowly towards decriminalization, as the Central American country is one of the few that completely prohibits this practice; case of El Salvador, where abortion is banned in all its forms and is punishable by imprisonment. .

