Thousands of protesters took to the streets of various cities in the United States to demand an end to Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, including several Jews joining some of these peaceful marches in support of the Palestinian Territories. Likewise, dozens of people gathered in solidarity with the Palestinians in Plaza Italia in Chile, although the demonstration was quickly dispersed by the Chilean police. And in Mexico, a group of protesters met in the country’s capital to support Gaza and in turn demand that the Mexican government break relations with Israel. .

#World #Support #Palestinian #Territories #Chile #Mexico