After several days of delays, Spain resumes its vaccination plan against Covid-19, which was suspended in some cities for lack of vaccines. This Monday the 52,000 new doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine arrived to continue with the inoculation process. In Germany there is controversy over the approach taken by the authorities in the procurement and distribution of vaccines. On the other hand, Brussels has determined that injections that are manufactured on European soil can only be exported if they have the express authorization of the European Union. .