Saudi Arabia and Iran resume diplomatic relations; Putin said he was forced to leave grain deal with Ukraine

In the Around the World framework, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts from the last week (4.Sep.2023 to 8.Sep.2023).

Russia & Türkiye

On Monday (September 4), the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, stated that the country will only return to the agreement with Ukraine for grain exports through the Black Sea if the West lifts restrictions on Russian agricultural products.

Putin said he was forced to leave the treaty as Western countries, according to him, continue to block the access of Russian products to international markets.

The deal between Russia and Ukraine was signed in July 2022 and extended 3 times. Russia abandoned the agreement in July 2023, citing non-compliance with demands.

Saudi Arabia & oil

On Tuesday (September 5), Saudi Arabia announced that it will extend the cut in daily oil production until December 2023.

The reduction of 1 million barrels per day is voluntary and is part of an agreement reached with OPEC+, the organization of oil exporting countries and allies, to limit supply until 2024, in an attempt to boost prices.

Iran & Saudi Arabia

On Wednesday (September 6), Saudi Arabia and Iran exchanged ambassadors and formally resumed diplomatic relations.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran resumed operations in August, while Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June.

The countries, which defend opposing sides in conflict zones in the Middle East, reached an agreement in March to restore bilateral ties, which had been broken since 2016.

In addition to official representations, the March agreement also provides for the expansion of collaboration in economic, commercial, scientific and cultural areas between Iranians and Saudis.

Mexico & abortion

Also on Wednesday, Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion throughout the country. Now, all women will be able to access the procedure in federal health institutions.

The Court ruled that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional and violates human rights. With the new rule, no woman or healthcare professional will be able to suffer punishment for carrying out the procedure.

Social networks & European Union

On Thursday, (7th September), 22 apps from the 6 biggest big techs in the world are now regulated in the European Union. The measure is part of the package of laws that regulates the technology and communication services market in the bloc’s countries.

Websites and apps will be required to share data with their competitors and produce compliance reports regularly. If they do not comply with the guidelines, they can be fined up to 10% of their global revenue. Companies have 6 months to adapt to European regulations.

The companies covered by the new rule are: Alphabet, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and ByteDance.