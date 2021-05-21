The National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela states that less than 1% of Venezuelans have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far. President Nicolás Maduro maintains that in August 70% of the population will be inoculated, although official figures on this process are unknown. In Paraguay, the vaccination campaign has been carried out amid corruption scandals and strong criticism of the government for the lack of doses. Vaccines are also in short supply in Honduras. Most of its doses come from donations from other countries such as Israel, Russia and El Salvador. .

