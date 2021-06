In Nicaragua, the arrests and the siege against the opposition continue. In the last two weeks there have been 18 arrests of opponents of the Government of Daniel Ortega, who accuses them of requesting foreign intervention and financing a coup d’├ętat. In Venezuela, according to the NGO Foro Penal, there are 301 political prisoners and in Belarus the number of incarcerations of government critics has increased in the last year, a figure that rises to 436 political prisoners. .



