



© France 24

The European Commission proposed to strengthen the so-called “voluntary returns” for migrants, which consist of the assisted or independent return of these people to their country of origin or transit, of their own free will and without forcing them; it will also seek to strengthen the role of Frontex, the European border guard. So far this year, and only in the Canary Islands, there have been 88 deaths and 4,000 rescues. While in the passage between Mexico and the United States every day 5,000 people are detained, according to the Customs and Border Protection Office.