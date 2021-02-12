



Several women lead the development of the main vaccines against Covid-19. Epidemiologist Chen Wei leads the Chinese laboratory CanSino project. Known as the ‘Terminator’ of viruses, she has also worked against Ebola, anthrax and SARS. For her part, Dr. Sarah Gilbert has led the development of the vaccine at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and has made contributions in the fight against malaria, MERS, Ebola and hepatitis B. Likewise, Kizzmekia Corbett has been at the forefront of the development of Moderna immunization in the US.