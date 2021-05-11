



In Colombia, 13 days after the demonstrations were reactivated, various national and international Human Rights organizations have made multiple complaints about the excessive use of force by the Police. The NGO Temblores has reported 47 deaths, more than 1,800 cases of police violence and more than 500 disappearances. In Brazil, a police operation in the Jacarezinho favela would have left at least 28 dead and in Mexico the excessive use of force by police authorities is frequent during protests.