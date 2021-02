© France 24

In Russia, the incarceration of opposition leader Alexei Navalny has sparked a series of protests that leave more than 1,400 detainees, but despite pressure from within and outside the country, Moscow is not backing down in its decision to retain Navalny. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said the Russian opponent has to be released. For his part, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, demanded respect for human rights and democratic freedom.