In Argentina, Milei reaches 100 days of government approved by 47.7% and disapproved by 47.6%; China and Russia veto US proposal for Gaza

In the Around the World framework, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts from the last week (March 17, 2024 to March 22, 2024).

Watch (4min30s):

If you prefer, read:

Putin's re-election

On Sunday (17 March), Vladmir Putin was re-elected president of Russia with more than 87% of the valid votes. There was no opposition in the election. With the result, he will have his 5th term in the Kremlin and could remain in office until 2030. The Russian leader has been in power since 1999, alternating between president and prime minister.

On Monday (18 March), Russia's independent research firm Golos group said the election was “anti-democratic and the most corrupt in history”.

100 days of Milei in Argentina

On Tuesday (19 March), Javier Milei completed 100 days as President of Argentina. According to an Atlas Intel survey, the Chief Executive has a 47.7% approval rating. Another 47.6% disapprove of it.

On the same day, the president held a ministerial meeting with 7 of his 8 ministers. At the meeting, members of the 1st echelon of the government presented the results of their administrations. They also discussed the economic deregulation package proposed by Milei.

GDP in Argentina

Still in Argentina, Indec (National Institute of Statistics and Census) announced on Wednesday (20 March) that the country's GDP fell by 1.6% in 2023. The year was the last of the administration of Peronist Alberto Fernández. The result was worse than that recorded in 2022, when the country's economy had an increase in GDP by 5.2%.

Primaries in the USA

Also on Wednesday, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his predecessor, Donald Trump, won their parties' primaries in the states of Ohio, Illinois, Kansas and Arizona. The former president also won in Florida.

Both Biden in the Democratic Party and Trump in the Republican Party have already reached the minimum number of delegates to be chosen as presidential candidates. Confirmation, however, will only be made at national party conventions in July.

Texas anti-immigration law

On Wednesday (March 20), the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit once again suspended Texas' anti-immigration law.

Texas legislation, which was in effect for a few hours, allowed the State to take action against illegal immigrants. It had been authorized by the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 19).

Russia and China veto ceasefire in Gaza

On Friday (22 March), Russia and China vetoed at the UN Security Council the draft resolution presented by the United States that called for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The proposal received 11 votes in favor, 3 against and one abstention. As they are permanent members, Russia and China have veto rights, as do the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

Kate Middleton has cancer

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, 42 years old, announced on Friday (22 March) that she has cancer. In a video published on the Kensington Palace profile on X (formerly Twitter), the princess stated that the disease was diagnosed after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. He did not provide details.