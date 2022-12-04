US Senate approves bill protecting same-sex marriage equality; NATO says it will not back down its support for Ukraine

In the Around the World segment, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (26.Nov.2022 to 2.Dec.2022).

Watch (4min15s):

If you prefer, read:

PROTESTS IN CHINA

The week was marked by demonstrations in China against the policy of “covid zero” adopted in the country. Protests have been registered in at least 16 cities since Saturday (26.Nov).

Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong had the biggest acts. Protesters call for an end to lockdowns prolonged.

On Monday (Nov 28), the Chinese authorities reinforced security in Beijing and Shanghai because of the protests. Police officers patrol the sites of demonstrations held days earlier.

According to the agency Reutersthe Chinese government started to investigate on Tuesday (29.nov), people who were present at demonstrations held in the country.

NATO & UKRAINE

Also on Tuesday, members of the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) committed themselves to send weapons to Ukraine and help rebuild the country’s gas and power infrastructure.

The secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenbergsaid that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putinit is “trying to use winter as a weapon of war”🇧🇷

THE Russia and Ukraine are at war since February. In a statement, NATO stated that it will continue to support ukraine for as long as necessary and has said that it will not back down.

GAY MARRIAGE IN THE USA

It is us United Statesthe senate approved on Tuesday (29.nov) the bill that protects equality in marriage between people of the same sex. There were 61 votes in favor, 12 from Republican senators, and 36 against.

The project had already been approved by the US House in July. At Casa Alta, the text was modified to clarify that the law does not infringe on religious freedom. Because of the changes, it must go back to the House before going to the President for assent, Joe Biden🇧🇷

CHINA & EUROPEAN UNION

On Thursday (Dec 1), the President of China, Xi Jinping, met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel🇧🇷 in Beijing.

The Chinese leader said he expects the European Union to provide a fair and transparent business environment for companies in the country.

At the meeting, the authorities also spoke about the war in Ukraine and global challenges such as the covid pandemic, climate change and sustainable development.

Xi Jinping also said that China will work to ensure supply chain stability.

In a conversation with journalists, Charles Michel stated that the Asian country is the main trading partner for goods in the European Union. According to the President of the European Council, China is responsible for more than 22% of European imports.

JOE BIDEN & EMMANUEL MACRON

Also on the 5th, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, it received the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, at the White House. Both said they would hold Russia accountable and support Ukraine.

Biden also said he was willing to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but only after consulting with other NATO members on the matter.

The US president said he discussed the inflation reduction law with Macron. The French leader said on Wednesday (Nov 30), that the law was “super aggressive with European companies”🇧🇷 On the 5th, Biden said he would not apologize to the Frenchman for this.

The law establishes subsidies for US companies in France and tax credits. Alongside Biden, Macron said it was necessary to synchronize the economic partnership between the 2 countries.