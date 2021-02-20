Various countries have extended the period of confinement, or restrictions, given the increase in infections by Covid-19 in recent weeks. © France 24

Since January 15, Portugal has been in general confinement until the end of March. Although the measures applied in the country have had positive results, there are still many hospitalized in intensive care units. In Germany, the authorities extended the general isolation until March 7, with the exception of hairdressers and schools, which may open from March 1. Peru extended its confinement until February 28 in Lima and 32 provinces, which generated protests of rejection by various merchants.