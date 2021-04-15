



In Germany, the popularity levels of Angela Merkel, who will not run for a new term, have declined due to the handling of the pandemic and the confusion around the measures due to the dispute between the chancellor, the federal government and regional leaders. . In Spain, a survey revealed that the Government continues to have support, but this does not mean that Spaniards are satisfied with the management of the pandemic. And in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among other things, is reproached for the high death toll left by the pandemic in the country.