In Ecuador, after the recent presidential elections that gave Guillermo Lasso the winner, there is a less polarized environment and waiting to know the first decisions of the president. In Peru, on the other hand, tension is increasing due to the hypothetical victory of Pedro Castillo in the last elections. In Colombia, inequality and deep polarization were evident during more than a month of protests that demonstrate disapproval of the government of President Iván Duque. .



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...