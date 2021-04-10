



In the framework of the Covid-19 pandemic, confinements and slow progress in vaccination, three Latin American countries will have electoral events this Sunday. In Peru, more than 25 million citizens will choose between 18 candidates for the country’s next president and a new Parliament of 130 congressmen. Ecuador, for its part, faces a presidential ballot between Andrés Arauz, from the Unión por la Esperanza coalition, and Guillermo Lasso, from the CREO party. Meanwhile, Bolivia will go to a second round of regional elections in four of the country’s nine governorates.