In 2004, the UN chose May 17 to commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. In Panama, the LGBTIQ + community took their activism to the streets to denounce that they feel invisible and silenced by the State in what corresponds to the fight for their rights. In Mexico, discrimination against people of sexual and gender diversity continues to be evident, especially in the workplace. And in Italy a controversial bill against discrimination is being debated, which has caused clashes between citizens who support or disapprove of the measure. .

#world #Panama #Mexico #Italy #fight #homophobia