tourism

web editorial

The MSC Poesia cruise ship left Genoa today for its round-the-world trip. The ship hosts on board 2,300 passengers belonging to 57 different nationalities who will be able to live a once in a lifetime experience, visiting places such as Cape Town, Rio de Janeiro, New York as well as many other fascinating destinations famous for their natural landscapes such as Manaus, Nuuk and Zanzibar.

The world tour organized by MSC lasts 121 days and visits 50 destinations in 31 countries.



03:56