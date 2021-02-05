In Brazil, a variant of Covid-19 was identified, present in most of the cases registered in Manaus, capital of the state of Amazonas. In the entity, at least 500 patients have been transferred to health centers in other states due to the hospital collapse. In South Africa they are investigating the resistance of the detected strain to available vaccines. And in California, the United States, at least 1,000 people have been affected by two new molecules of the virus that were discovered last December. .