The new moon marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan in the Middle East and for the second year in a row, Muslim celebrations in many parts of the world will be marred by the pandemic. In Brazil, mosques will remain closed, while in Colombia Muslims will be able to attend their temples, but keeping biosafety measures. Similarly, the nearly 4,000 Muslim worshipers in El Salvador will celebrate Ramadan with prayers, meetings, typical meals of the country and traditional dishes of the holiday.