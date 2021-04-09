



In Mexico, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) indicated that Covid-19 was the second cause of death among citizens until August 2020, however, a recent study showed that the virus would have been the main cause of death. among Mexicans that year. Meanwhile in Costa Rica, of the 26,000 deaths that occurred during 2020, 2,300 were caused by the coronavirus. And in Colombia, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), one in every five deaths registered last year would be related to Covid-19.