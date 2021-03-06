Morocco is preparing a bill to decriminalize the use of cannabis for therapeutic purposes, an initiative that has the support of various political parties. In Mexico, the Senate approved the law to regulate the use of cannabis in November and now the Chamber of Deputies is getting ready to discuss modifications to the bill, a race against the clock because the deadline given by the Court of Justice to have the law ready ends on April 30th. In the United States, the state of Virginia approved the recreational use of cannabis, a measure that will take effect in 2024..