In Mexico, most of the beaches will remain open to the public during Holy Week to receive tourists, although they will have to comply with a capacity limited to 50% and some beaches will request a negative test for Covid-19 to allow entry. The Government of Nicaragua will carry out more than 1,000 recreational and entertainment activities to promote tourism during this season and in Costa Rica the authorities have relaxed mobility restrictions for religious celebrations, but they call on citizens to vacation responsibly. .

