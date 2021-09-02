On the International Day of the Victims of Forced Disappearances, the Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico (MNDM) stood in front of the National Palace demanding stronger measures and the search for the more than 90,000 missing persons in the country. In Colombia they commemorated their disappeared, who already exceed 80,000 cases after more than 50 years of armed conflict. And in Argentina the disappeared were remembered during the military dictatorship that ruled the country between 1976 and 1983..



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...