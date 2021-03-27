



© France 24

The Common Market of the South (Mercosur), made up of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, celebrated its 30th anniversary in the midst of an internal crisis. This bloc, considered the fifth largest economy in the world, has seen a stagnation due to the position of some leaders such as the Brazilian, Jair Bolsonaro, whose environmental policy has distanced the European Union. In Argentina, despite the differences, Mercosur and Brazil continue to be their main trading partners, while in Paraguay they remember the sanctions of the bloc after the impeachment of Fernando Lugo.