The week was also marked by the congress of the Communist Party of China and the increase in the number of Netflix subscribers.

In the Round the World board, the team at Power 360 summarizes the main international events of the last week (17.Oct.2022 to 21.Oct.2022).

Watch (3min18s):

If you prefer, read:

LIZ TRUSS RESIGNS

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from her post on Thursday (20.Oct.2022). She ran the country for 45 days after being chosen to replace Boris Johnson in September.

In a speech, the former prime minister said she recognized that she could not fulfill the mandate for which she was elected given the current situation in the United Kingdom. Annual inflation in the country reached 10.1%. The highest rate recorded in 40 years.

Now, the Conservative party will have to choose a new prime minister. O process should start next week. The new leader must be announced by October 28.

CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY

The week was also marked by the Chinese Communist Party congress. On Sunday (16.Oct.2022), political leaders gathered in Beijing.

The week-long event reinstates Chinese President Xi Jinping for his 3rd term as leader of the Communist Party and, consequently, President of the country.

At the congress, Xi Jinping said China must be prepared for times of turmoil. He defended Chinese domination over Taiwan and Hong Kong. He also advocated sustainable economic growth for the country.

On Tuesday (Oct 18), the Chinese government postponed the release of economic data for the 3rd quarter of 2022. The new dates have not yet been announced.

NETFLIX

On Tuesday (Oct 18), Netflix released the results for the 3rd quarter of 2022. The company had an increase of 2.41 million subscriptions in the period.

The result reverses the fall recorded in the first 6 months of the year. The growth was driven by more than 1.4 million new subscribers in Asia and the Pacific.

The success of some of Netflix’s own productions also contributed to the rise. The company’s profit fell by 3.5% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021. It was 1.4 billion.

STEVE BANNON

On Friday (Oct 21), former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon was sentenced to 4 months in prison and a $6,500 fine for contempt of Congress. and

Per the ruling, Bannon flouted the subpoena of the committee investigating the capitol raid on January 6, 2021.

He will have 14 days to appeal the decision. With this, the penalty only begins to be worth after the appeal is judged. If not accepted, the former advisor will have to voluntarily surrender on November 15.