In Morocco, homosexuality is punishable by up to three years in prison, which normalizes attacks on the LGTBIQ + community, but there is also a growing social movement that defends the rights of this group. In Brazil, homophobia and transphobia are penalized, however, it is the country in which the most trans people are killed. And in Egypt, although there is no law that prohibits homosexuality, there are laws based on morality and the family that repress their freedoms.