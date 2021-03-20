



In Japan, the only G7 country that does not recognize same-sex marriage, a ruling declared the prohibition of this type of union unconstitutional, reopening the debate on its legalization. In Iran, the most attacked group of the LGTBI collective are homosexuals, since the authorities accuse them of damaging the tranquility in the public space, while their families brand them as disgraceful. South Africa, by contrast, has been a pioneer in legislating diversity, being the first nation to point out discrimination and the fifth to legalize equal marriage.