



© France 24

In Latin America, several countries consider themselves to be mostly conservative on major issues, so euthanasia is still taboo. In Colombia, a pioneer in decriminalizing the right to die with dignity in 1997, there is a legal limbo and up to 12 bills have been presented to fully legalize it. In Chile, the Chamber of Deputies only approved a bill in December 2020 that could be discussed in the Senate in the coming months. And in Peru, where euthanasia is a crime, Congress is getting ready to debate legislation to regulate it.