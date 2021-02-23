



According to ECLAC, the crisis generated by Covid-19 had a negative impact on the occupation and working conditions of women in Latin America, generating a setback of more than a decade in the progress achieved in terms of labor participation. In Brazil, in the third quarter of last year, only 46% of women had a stable job, the worst occupational figure in the last 30 years. In addition, Costa Rica and Mexico registered a significant loss of employment for women, a regression of almost a decade.