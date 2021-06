Italy reduces the measures linked to the pandemic, ending the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. This thanks to the decrease in infections and the successful vaccination campaign that has already inoculated 30% of the population over 12 years of age. In France, nightlife venues will be able to reopen to the public. And Spain also relaxes its restrictions to reopen to tourism: now the mask will not be mandatory outdoors and the discos will operate until 3:00 am.



