This week part of the aid promised by the United States to India, estimated at 100 million dollars, arrived in New Delhi. The aid includes $ 15 million in N95 masks, $ 1 million in rapid diagnostic tests, and 1,100 reusable oxygen cylinders. China, for its part, has sent 800 oxygen concentrators and will send another 10,000 this week. Germany has already sent 120 ventilators and will send a team of 13 experts who will help install an oxygen plant and instruct local health personnel to alleviate the emergency. .

