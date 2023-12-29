Around the world in 80 days: previews of the second episode of the series on Rai 2

This evening, 29 December 2023, the second episode of Around the World in 80 Days will be broadcast on Rai 2 in prime time from 9.20pm, a series based on Jules Verne's masterpiece in a production that unites several European nations: a great and brilliant adventure with all the twists and turns of the case. The series airs for two weeks on Wednesdays and Fridays. Let's see together the plot and today's previews.

Plot and previews

In the first episode, when the trio finds themselves on the coast of Yemen, Fogg decides to take the risk of crossing the desert of the “empty quarter” (the Rubʿ al-Khālī), leaving Fix behind. But when their guide turns out to be a thief, Fogg and Passepartout find themselves alone in the desert, in the middle of a sandstorm. Fix is ​​furious at being left behind and turns to the English noblewoman Jane Digby and her husband, Sheikh Medjuel el Mezrab, to seek help. However, when Jane reveals some uncomfortable truths to Fix, the girl wonders whether or not she should continue the journey.

In tonight's second episode, however, having arrived at the end of a siding in India, our trio finds themselves in the remote village of Narupani, where everyone is busy preparing for a wedding, until the English soldiers arrest the groom, a sepoy who had deserted. Fogg is determined to continue his journey, nevertheless he tries to intercede on behalf of the arrested Indian soldier. Meanwhile, Passepartout, disappointed by some of Fogg's attitudes, doesn't know whether to still grant him his help while, following some discoveries made about his father, Fix feels completely alone and lost.

Around the World in 80 Days: the cast

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast of Around the World in 80 Days? It's not just a romantic and extraordinary trip. It is a succession of adventures that will allow Fogg, Fix and Passepartout to discover the importance of trust, tolerance and – through the incredible variety of habits and customs – a broader vision of the world and of love. The three wounded and disenchanted characters who leave England to make their journey will become passionate souls in love with the extraordinary adventure of life. Starring, among others, David Tennant, Ibrahim Koma, Leonie Benesch and directed by Steve Barron, Brian Kelly, Charles Beeson, the series is co-produced by Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment for the European Alliance formed by Rai, France Télévisions and Zdf.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Around the World in 80 Days on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 from 27 December 2023 at 9.20 pm and streaming on Rai Play.