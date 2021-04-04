



The biosecurity measures framed the Easter celebrations in the world to avoid the contagion of Covid-19. At the Vatican, Pope Francis celebrated the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday in St. Peter’s Basilica, with a reduced presence of attendees, while on Sunday he rendered the Urbi et Orbi blessing virtually. Similarly in Mexico, although the parishes are open, they had reduced capacity and the processions were held digitally. Haiti, for its part, received fewer faithful during the festivities, due to the health situation that the country is going through.