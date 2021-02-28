In Germany, around 58% of the population supports the return to face-to-face classes that started in the last week of February. The measure, which includes the youngest of the school system, is given under rigorous hygiene conditions and priority in vaccination for teachers. Meanwhile, in Paraguay uncertainty haunts, although the Government authorized the return to classes for March 2, teachers have organized a demonstration to indicate that the conditions are not in place. In South Africa the authorities allowed the return to classes after the fall in the number of infections. .