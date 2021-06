© France 24

A joint ILO and UNICEF report estimates that 160 million minors were forced to work at the beginning of 2020, or 8.4 million more than four years ago. In Brazil, child labor contains racial elements, since 66% of the working minors are Afro-descendant. In Peru, more than a million minors between the ages of 5 and 17 have worked and in Mexico the situation was already alarming before the pandemic, with more than 3.3 million children working until 2019.