Russian government says Americans tried to kill Putin; Eurozone annual inflation rises to 7% in April

In the Around the World segment, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (May 1, 2023 to May 5, 2023).

Watch (2min56s):

If you prefer, read:

protests in France

On Monday (May 1, 2023), French took to the streets to protest the Social Security Reform, enacted on April 15 by President Emmanuel Macron. Acts were recorded in Paris, Nantes and Lyon.

The reform raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 in France. The minimum contribution age also increases from 42 to 43 years.

euro zone

On Tuesday (May 2), Eurostat, the statistics agency of the European Union, disclosed the rise in European inflation in April. The annual fee in euro zone rose to 7%

According to the report, the increase in the rate was 0.1 percentage point in relation to March, when it stood at 6.9%.

The food, alcohol and tobacco sector led the increase, with 13.6% in April.

Ajay Banga at the World Bank

On Wednesday (May 3), the Executive Council of the world Bank approved the appointment of 63-year-old Indian Ajay Banga to assume the position of president of the financial institution.

Banga was nominated by US President Joe Biden in February. He was the only candidate for the presidency of the bank and will replace the current president. David Malpasswho has been in office since 2019.

Ajay Banga is the former CEO of Mastercard and will serve a 5-year term starting June 2nd.

Fed raises interest rate

Also on Wednesday (4.May), the FedCentral Bank of U.S, announced the increase of 0.25 percentage points in the country’s interest rates. With the measure, the range changed to 5% to 5.25% per year.

This is the 10th high in a row in interest rates in the country and the highest level since June 2006, when it was at 5.25% a year.

US inflation slowed down from 6% to 5% in the accumulated 12 months up to March. It is at the lowest level since May 2021, when it was 4.2%, but inflation is still above the 2% target.

Russia accuses Ukraine

Also on Wednesday (May 3), the Russia accused the Ukraine trying to kill the president Vladimir Putin. The Russian government said 2 drones were used in the attempted attack on the Kremlin, the seat of government in Moscow.

In response, Ukraine stated that the country “wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on Russian territory”.

On Thursday (May 4), Russia stated that the U.S would have coordinated the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones.

The White House denied involvement in the case and said it neither encouraged nor permitted the attack.

End of health emergency

On Friday (May 5), the WHO (World Health Organization) decreed the end of the health emergency caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The emergency had been established on January 30, 2020 by the organization. The measure is suspended after more than 3 years in force.