Around the world: fashion houses present their collections in times of pandemic

Paris, Milan and New York are some fashion centers that in 2021, despite the pandemic, have given designers space to display their collections. In Paris, Fashion Week will run for 10 days and collections will be shown virtually on the Internet or in movies. In Milan, where the industry reported losses of the order of 29,000 million euros, 61 parades were held, all virtual. And in New York, organizers are seeking to extend the runway period beyond a week under the name of ‘American collections calendar’.