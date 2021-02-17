President Joe Biden called for a “change of course” to the Government of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, a country that has suffered a political, social and economic crisis since 2018. The US leader, in addition to promoting an ambitious immigration reform plan that would impact many Central Americans , proposes to invest at least 4,000 million dollars during his mandate so that the governments of the region reduce poverty, violence and corruption in their territories, a decision celebrated by Honduras and El Salvador, who hope with optimism the support of the president. .