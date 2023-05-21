Turkish election race to be decided in 2nd round on May 28 and Ecuador president dissolves National Assembly

In the Around the World segment, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (May 15, 2023 to May 19, 2023).

elections in Türkiye

The week started with the 1st round result of elections in Türkiye. Current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main competitor, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, will contest the 2nd round of the electoral race.

Erdogan led the 1st stage of the elections, held on Sunday (May 14, 2023). He received 48.42% of the votes. Kiliçdaroglu had 44.95% of the votes. The official result of the 1st round was released on Monday (15.May).

The new election will be held on May 28, 2023. To win in the 1st round, a candidate needed to receive at least 50% of the votes plus 1.

Ecuador

On Wednesday (May 17), the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, signed a decree that dissolved the country’s national assembly and called new general elections.

Lasso would face a process of impeachment on Saturday (20.May). He is accused of committing embezzlement in the management of the state-owned oil company Flopec.

After the dissolution of the Assembly, the president issued a decree-law of economic urgency. With that, a new tax reform was approved in the country.

On Thursday (May 18), the President of the National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint, said that new elections should be held on August 20. An eventual 2nd round would be held on 15 October.

The calendar still needs to be approved by the council plenary and will be made official on May 24.

Google will delete accounts

On Tuesday (16.May), Google announced which will delete accounts that have been inactive for 2 years or more. The new policy should come into force in December 2023.

The measure will apply to Google profiles, emails, Gmail content, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar and information from Youtube and Google Photos.

Account deletions will be notified in advance to affected users and will only apply to personal accounts.

US Supreme Court & Google

On Thursday (May 18), the United States Supreme Court decided in favor of Google in a lawsuit that accuses the company of promoting extremist videos through algorithms on its platforms.

With the decision of the judges, the case returned to a lower court. The lawsuit was filed in 2016.

Initially, the case was already before the Federal District Court of California and the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. Both dismissed the claims.