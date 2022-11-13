Democrats and Republicans vie for a majority in Congress; world leaders discuss the climate crisis

In the Round the World board, the team at Power 360 summarizes the main international events of the last week (6.Nov.2022 to 11.Nov.2022).

Watch (2min47s):

If you prefer, read:

COP 27

The week started on November 6th with COP 27. The 27th UN (United Nations) climate conference is being held in Egypt. It brings together international leaders to debate climate issues and set new targets to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

On Monday (7.Nov.2022), the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stated at the event that the world is in a “road to climatic hell with your foot on the gas”🇧🇷

President Jair Bolsonaro will not participate in the event. Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, will represent the Brazilian government. At the invitation of the President of Egypt, the elected Chief Executive, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will attend the conference on Monday (14.Nov.2022).

The event will be held until next Friday (18.Nov.2022).

US elections

On Tuesday (Nov 8, 2022), Americans voted for the new composition of the United States Congress. Voters from 36 states also chose their governors.

Until Friday (11.Nov.2022), the Republican Party has a majority in the House.

In the Senate, the dispute will continue indefinitely until the 2nd round, which will be held in the state of Georgia. Voting will take place on December 6th.

These elections define the governance of US President Joe Biden and could influence the presidential results in 2024.

Elon Musk and Twitter

During the week, Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, released measures of the new management. On Sunday (6.Nov.2022), he said that he intends to implement updates to the platform.

The billionaire has proposed an $8 monthly subscription for those who want more visibility on the platform and less ad display. Musk backtracked on charging the amount, but later took action.

The company also made a series of layoffs during the week. Employees from various sectors have left the company. On Thursday (Nov 10, 2022), Musk banned remote work for workers who remained.

Goal

On Wednesday (9.nov.2022), Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, also announced the dismissal of more than 11,000 employees. The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said that this is one of the changes “toughest in the company’s history”🇧🇷