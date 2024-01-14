Lai Ching-te won the election with 40% of the votes; Ecuadorian president decreed a state of internal armed conflict in the country

In the Around the World framework, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (7-13 January 2024).

Elections in Taiwan

The week was marked by Lai Ching-te's victory in Taiwan's presidential elections, held on Saturday (13 January).

Lai received 40% of the valid votes, against 33.49% for the main opponent, Hou Yu-ih. The inauguration of the elected president will be on May 20.

Lai, 64 years old, is the current vice-president of the island and belongs to the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party). The nationalist party has been in power since 2016 and defends Taiwan's autonomy from China.

In his victory speech, the president-elect stated that one of his responsibilities will be “maintain peace and stability in Taiwan”.

China considers the island a breakaway province and expressed concern about Lai's victory. According to the Chinese government, the Taiwanese's election represents a “serious danger” for the region.

German farmers go on strike

German farmers started, on Monday (Jan 8), protests across the country against the cut in subsidies for agricultural diesel.

Protesters also criticize the end of tax exemptions for agricultural and forestry vehicles approved by the government.

The measures were established in the German budget for 2024. On January 4, the government backed down: it maintained discounts on agricultural machinery and ordered the gradual reduction, rather than the immediate elimination, of diesel subsidies, allowing companies time to adapt.

However, despite the agreement, the German Farmers Association decided to maintain the acts. During the demonstrations, tractors and trucks blocked several roads in Germany's 16 states.

French Prime Minister resigns

Also on Monday (8 January), the Prime Minister of France, Élisabeth Borne, resigned to the position he assumed in May 2022. The decision coincided with speculation about a possible restructuring in President Emmanuel Macron's government.

On Tuesday (January 9), Gabriel Attal, former Minister of Education, It was named Prime Minister. Attal, aged 34, became France's youngest prime minister since the founding of the 5th Republic in 1958, as well as being the first openly gay head of government in the country's history.

Violence in Ecuador

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, announced, on Tuesday (9.Jan), state of “internal armed conflict” in the country. The measure allows the intervention of the Army and the police and authorizes the Armed Forces to carry out military operations against criminal groups.

In the published decision, the president mentions dozens of groups and factions that are now considered terrorist organizations.

Ecuador is experiencing a wave of violence after the leader of the country's largest criminal gang escaped from a prison in Guayaquil. José Adolfo Macías Villamar, known as Fito, is one of the leaders of the Los Choneros group. He escaped from prison on Sunday (7 January).

On Tuesday (January 9), armed men invaded a live broadcast of the channel TC Television, in Guayaqui. Ecuadorian police arrested the suspects.

Argentina closes agreement with IMF

On Wednesday (January 10), Argentina reached an agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) on the terms to renegotiate the US$44 billion debt that the country owes to the organization.

The deal will unlock US$4.7 billion for Argentina. In return, the Argentine government committed to reversing the primary deficit into a surplus and increasing liquid reserves.

The text of the agreement will be presented in the coming weeks to the IMF executive board for approval.

The Argentine government highlighted that the amount released is intended to support the new management's efforts to restore macroeconomic stability. The amount must also meet the country's balance of payments needs.

Inflation USA and Argentina

On Thursday (January 11), the United States disclosed its annual inflation for December 2023. The rate was 3.4%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous month, when it was 3.1%

Argentina it ended 2023 with annual inflation of 211.4%. The rate recorded in December was 50.5 percentage points higher than the previous month. The data also were disclosed on Thursday (11 January).