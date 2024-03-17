Biden and Trump secured delegates needed for their parties' nominations; Argentine Senate rejected Milei's decree

In the Around the World framework, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (March 11, 2024 to March 15, 2024).

ELECTIONS IN PORTUGAL

Portuguese went to the polls on Sunday, March 10, for the legislative elections. With 99% of the ballots counted, the center-right democratic alliance coalition conquered 79 seats in Parliament. The main opposing party, the Socialist Party, secured 77 seats.

Chega, a right-wing party founded in 2019, has consolidated itself as the 3rd force in Parliament. It went from 12 to 48 parliamentarians in relation to the 2022 election.

There are still 4 seats to be defined, which will be decided by counting the votes of Portuguese people abroad.

HUMANITARIAN AID TO GAZA

On Tuesday (MAR 12), World Central Kitchen it sent the 1st humanitarian aid ship from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip. The vessel's journey with 200 tons of food is a test of a maritime corridor to bring aid to the war-torn region.

The route through the Mediterranean Sea to send humanitarian aid was announced on March 8 by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

US ELECTIONS

Also in the 3rd, Joe Biden and Donald Trump secured the necessary numbers of delegates to be their parties' candidates in the November presidential election.

The current president already has 2,107 Democratic delegates. The minimum number was 1,968. Trump, on the other hand, has 1,241 Republican delegates. He needed 1,215 to confirm his appointment.

The Republican and Democratic candidates will be announced in July and August, respectively, at the national party conventions.

TIKTOK IN THE USA

The United States Chamber approved on Wednesday (13 March), a bill that could ban TikTok in the country.

The legislation aims to block the availability of the social network in United States app stores, unless ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, dissociates itself from the platform.

The text still needs to be approved by the Senate and receive the sanction of President Joe Biden to become law.

ARGENTINA SENATE

On Thursday (14 March), the Argentine Senate rejected the economic deregulation package proposed by President Javier Milei. The decree was rejected by 42 votes against and 25 in favor.

However, the measure remains in force. For Milei's decree of necessity and urgency to be revoked, the Chamber of Deputies also needs to reject the text.

Among the changes imposed, the decree puts an end to price controls on products and the deregulation of rental contracts.