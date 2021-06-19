In the Round the World frame, the team from power360 summarizes the main international events of the last week.

FUJIMORI CONTESTS THE RESULT OF THE ELECTIONS

The counting of the presidential election in Peru officially ended on Tuesday (June 15, 2021). Pedro Castillo, of the Peru Free Socialist Party, received the most votes and is the new Peruvian president. But the country’s JNE (National Elections Jury) has not yet made the result official.

The official proclamation can only take place after the jury has responded to all requests for annulment of votes. According to the agency, since Monday (June 14) the arguments for each request for annulment are heard and judged in sessions broadcast live “in order to provide maximum transparency about its decisions to the citizens”.

PUTIN AND BIDEN MEET IN GENEVA

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, had on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) their 1st meeting since the Democrat assumed the leadership of the USA. At the nearly 4-hour meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, they talked about gun control, cyber security and human rights.

Biden and Putin reinforced the search for “strategic stability”. Putin recalled the 5-year extension of the nuclear agreement between the 2 countries and Biden said the two parties had started a “bilateral dialogue” to define policy details for arms control.

POLICE ARRESTS NEWSPAPER EDITORS AND EXECUTIVES IN HONG KONG

The Hong Kong national security police arrested the editor-in-chief of the newspaper on Thursday morning (June 17, 2021) Apple Daily. The CEO, the director of operations and 2 other editors of the publication were also detained. The agents claimed that they formed “collusion with foreign forces”.

According to information from the British newspaper The Guardian, all executives were arrested at their homes, around 7 am (local time). The police also searched the newsroom of the Apple Daily and in their offices. In a statement made after the arrests, the corporation said the warrant covered “the power to search and seize journalistic materials”.

