Bola Tinubu was elected the new president of the African country; Russian and US officials meet in New Delhi

In the Around the World segment, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (27.feb.2023 to 3.mar.2023)

Watch (2min58s):

If you prefer, read:

COVID IN CHINA

On Monday (27.Feb.2023) China denied that the spread of the covid virus was caused by an accidental leak in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The statement came after the US Department of Energy said the virus was likely to have spread from the Chinese city.

The US agency said it had carried out the analysis with “low confidence”. The city was the focus of the 1st outbreak of covid in the world.

ELECTIONS IN NIGERIA

On Wednesday (1.Mar.2023), Bola Tinubu was elected the new president of Nigeria, with 8.9 million votes. He is from the All Congressmen Congress Party.

Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party came in second with 6.9 million votes.

The election was considered one of the most important in Nigeria in recent years. The country faces severe economic instability and high inflation.

The election was also the closest since the end of the military regime, in 1999. In all, 18 candidates disputed the presidency.

G20 MEETING

On Thursday (March 2), the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, met in person for the 1st time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Officials met in New Delhi, India, and spoke for 10 minutes.

At the meeting, the US Secretary of State said that Russia should reverse the decision not to participate in the strategic arms reduction treaty, known as Novo Start.

Blinken also stated that the United States will support Ukraine in the war with Russia for as long as necessary to end the conflict.

In response, Lavrov told reporters that Moscow would continue to press its action in Ukraine, but said the country was open to negotiations to end the conflict.

Blinken also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira. The meeting was also held on the 5th (2.mar). The 2 spoke about the bilateral relationship between the countries, measures to combat deforestation and the war in Ukraine.

BRAZILIANS IN PORTUGAL

Also on the 5th (2.mar), the law that grants 1 year of residence in Portugal to immigrants from Portuguese-speaking countries came into force.

The authorization grants a work visa and permission to rent properties within Portugal. The amount to issue the authorization costs € 15 (about 82 reais at the current exchange rate).

The new rule also has retroactive effect and covers people who already live in Portugal and were not yet regularized.

Previously, the process to obtain authorization used to take an average of 2 years.