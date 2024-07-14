LThe persecution of the Venezuelan opposition has led candidate Edmundo González to avoid eating in restaurants during the campaign and bring a lunch boxthe attendance of Afghan women at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the rollback of the right to protest in Europe.

According to the criteria of

Below is a review of the international agenda in Around the World.

Crimes against humanity are prescribed

Extreme concern was caused in the human rights defense sectors of Peru by the approval in Congress of a project that proposes the prescription of war crimes or crimes against humanity. This means that no one will be prosecuted or convicted for these crimes that occurred before 2002, which will benefit hundreds of military and police officers, terrorists and also former President Alberto Fujimori.

Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru. Photo:AFP Share

Lunchbox to avoid closures

As Nicolás Maduro’s regime is closing the restaurants where the leaders of the opposition presidential campaign, Edmundo González and María Corina Machado, have eaten, The first announced that he will carry a lunchbox on his tours. The Chavista persecution has hit sound engineers, drivers, hotels and establishments in general that have provided them with services.

Edmundo González during a campaign event in Venezuela. Photo:EFE Share

IMF to lower fines

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is considering reducing the penalties it charges large borrowers, as several countries complain they are unable to repay due to high interest rates. This category includes countries that borrow more than their allotment or those that are slow to repay.

Despite the Taliban, women will go to Paris

The Taliban, the extremist group that holds power in Afghanistan, announced that it repudiates the three athletes who will represent their country at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. They, an athlete and two cycling sisters, have been in exile since the group took over. Female sporting activity is banned by the group.

Taliban patrol the streets of Kabul. Photo:AFP Share

Europe, with less right to protest

Contrary to what one might think, Europe is suffering a “systematic rollback of the right to protest”. That is at least what the NGO Amnesty International claims, which states that in countries such as Spain, Germany and Turkey, protesters and acts of civil disobedience are being linked to situations of terrorism or crime.