According to a report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), 73.2% of health workers in Latin America are women, however, they receive a salary of up to 23.7% less than that of his male counterparts … performing the same tasks. The report indicates that the most disparate countries in terms of pay received by the health sector in the region are: Panama with a 33% salary difference between men and women, Brazil that exceeds 27%, Chile with 26.9%, Colombia that it is close to 24% and Ecuador which exceeds 20%.