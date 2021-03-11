



© France 24

The most recent report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) revealed that Honduras, a country with just over nine million inhabitants, registered a poverty rate of 57.8%, which translates into a decline of two decades into its development. The study indicated that Nicaragua and Guatemala had poverty rates of 55.7% and 50.9% respectively. In Colombia, the extreme poverty rate was over 16% despite being calculated around 19% for 2020 and in Bolivia, the poverty rate went from just over 30% to close to 40%.