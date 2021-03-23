With the arrival of Holy Week and the pandemic relentlessly, some countries are implementing measures to avoid an increase in infections by Covid-19. Spain has announced a perimeter closure that would prohibit the movement from one autonomous community to another, a measure criticized by the tourism sector. Italy for its part will apply a strict confinement during the Easter weekend and in Morocco mobility restrictions continue due to the state of health emergency still in force. .

#world #Easter #restrictions #Spain #Italy #Morocco